The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID Act enforcement date by two years offering Kentuckians more time to request a compliant driving or identity credential that maintains air travel access and military base entry.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the new enforcement date of May 7, 2025 replaces the previous date of May 3, 2023.

Real ID

