One of Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ personal Twitter accounts was suspended over the weekend for violating Twitter’s rules.

In a tweet sent out Jan. 24, Adams drew comparisons between being unvaccinated and denied access to a restaurant to the lunch counter sit-ins and civil rights battles of the 1960s. 

Adams’ campaign account, @Adams4SecState, retweeted a comment by conservative writer Coleman Hughes comparing needing vaccine cards to enter restaurants to voter ID laws that have been shown to further disenfranchise people of color and poor and underserved communities.

A Twitter user with the account name “@nema” responded to the retweet, saying, “I’m gonna say this once — eating in a restaurant is NOT a right. It’s a privilege. Voting is a right.”

Adams retweeted and responded to this, saying, “You were OK with that whole lunch-counters thing 60 years ago…?” 

Adams’ response received multiple responses, including from the Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge. He responded, “This is bull**** and offensive. That whole lunch counter thing, isn’t a punch line. First McConnell, now this.”

Another response came from USA Today national political correspondent Phillip M. Bailey, who called Adams’ tweet a “bad faith comparison.” Bailey said his grandmother, who was born in 1921, was denied access to Louisville businesses and former amusement park Fontaine Ferry Park not because of “something she would or wouldn't do (get vaccinated), it was because of who she was (a Negro woman).” 

Adams’ comment comes on the heels of other controversial statements made by Kentucky politicians.

On Jan. 19, while explaining his opposition to voting rights legislation, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “If you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” which many said implied African Americans were not “real” Americans. He later addressed his statement at a news conference on Jan. 21, saying he simply forgot to add the word “all” and called the backlash he received “offensive and outrageous."

After Adams’ tweet on Jan. 30, Fourth District Representative Thomas Massey tweeted an image featuring a quote misattributed to the Enlightenment-era philosopher Voltaire saying, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

According to Politifact, the quote has been attributed instead to white nationalist, Holocaust denier and neo-Nazi Kevin Alfred Strom from a radio broadcast in 1993.

When asked to comment on the tweet, the Secretary of State’s Director of Communications Michon Lindstrom said he did not make any comparisons between being denied access to a restaurant because of someone’s vaccination status and being denied access because of someone’s race or ethnicity. 

“He noted the hypocrisy among those on the left who decry requiring photo ID of voters, alleging it has a racial impact, but then advocate requiring photo ID to dine in a public place,” Lindstrom said in an email to The State Journal. 

In response to the tweet from Bailey, Lindstrom pointed out that Adams tried to clarify his statement by saying he was making a point that requiring IDs to enter restaurants would disenfranchise people of color. 

Dr. Nikki Brown, who teaches American and African American history at the University of Kentucky, said both Adams’ and Hughes’ positions were “historically inaccurate.”

“Equating a vaccine card with voting rights and lunch-counter protests doesn't make much sense. The sit-ins and boycotts of the civil rights movement were trying to compel businesses to comply with the 14th Amendment and treating all American citizens equally. A vaccine card is about public health, especially since COVID-19 has killed nearly 900,000 Americans. (Those are) two different things,” she said. 

Brown said she believes the intention behind Adams’ and Hughes’ tweets was, “to stir outrage or at least fear and anxiety.” The CDC lists African Americans as two-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than whites. Because of this, Brown said having to show proof of vaccination may be a good thing, especially for African-American workers. 

“Having to present a vaccine mandate card might make sense to an African American grocery store worker or waiter/waitress or barber/hairstylist,” she said. 

According to a CNN article, Washington, D.C. enacted a policy on Jan. 15 requiring those 18 and older to provide proof of vaccination and a photo ID in order to enter restaurants, bars, concerts, gyms and convention centers, among other places. Currently, Kentucky does not require restaurants to ask patrons for their vaccination cards. 

Secretary Adams still has control of his official Twitter account, @KYSecState, and another personal account, @olmikester

