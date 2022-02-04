One of Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ personal Twitter accounts was suspended over the weekend for violating Twitter’s rules.
In a tweet sent out Jan. 24, Adams drew comparisons between being unvaccinated and denied access to a restaurant to the lunch counter sit-ins and civil rights battles of the 1960s.
Adams’ campaign account, @Adams4SecState, retweeted a comment by conservative writer Coleman Hughes comparing needing vaccine cards to enter restaurants to voter ID laws that have been shown to further disenfranchise people of color and poor and underserved communities.
A Twitter user with the account name “@nema” responded to the retweet, saying, “I’m gonna say this once — eating in a restaurant is NOT a right. It’s a privilege. Voting is a right.”
Adams retweeted and responded to this, saying, “You were OK with that whole lunch-counters thing 60 years ago…?”
Adams’ response received multiple responses, including from the Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge. He responded, “This is bull**** and offensive. That whole lunch counter thing, isn’t a punch line. First McConnell, now this.”
Another response came from USA Today national political correspondent Phillip M. Bailey, who called Adams’ tweet a “bad faith comparison.” Bailey said his grandmother, who was born in 1921, was denied access to Louisville businesses and former amusement park Fontaine Ferry Park not because of “something she would or wouldn't do (get vaccinated), it was because of who she was (a Negro woman).”
Adams’ comment comes on the heels of other controversial statements made by Kentucky politicians.
On Jan. 19, while explaining his opposition to voting rights legislation, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “If you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” which many said implied African Americans were not “real” Americans. He later addressed his statement at a news conference on Jan. 21, saying he simply forgot to add the word “all” and called the backlash he received “offensive and outrageous."
After Adams’ tweet on Jan. 30, Fourth District Representative Thomas Massey tweeted an image featuring a quote misattributed to the Enlightenment-era philosopher Voltaire saying, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”
According to Politifact, the quote has been attributed instead to white nationalist, Holocaust denier and neo-Nazi Kevin Alfred Strom from a radio broadcast in 1993.
When asked to comment on the tweet, the Secretary of State’s Director of Communications Michon Lindstrom said he did not make any comparisons between being denied access to a restaurant because of someone’s vaccination status and being denied access because of someone’s race or ethnicity.
“He noted the hypocrisy among those on the left who decry requiring photo ID of voters, alleging it has a racial impact, but then advocate requiring photo ID to dine in a public place,” Lindstrom said in an email to The State Journal.
In response to the tweet from Bailey, Lindstrom pointed out that Adams tried to clarify his statement by saying he was making a point that requiring IDs to enter restaurants would disenfranchise people of color.
Dr. Nikki Brown, who teaches American and African American history at the University of Kentucky, said both Adams’ and Hughes’ positions were “historically inaccurate.”
“Equating a vaccine card with voting rights and lunch-counter protests doesn't make much sense. The sit-ins and boycotts of the civil rights movement were trying to compel businesses to comply with the 14th Amendment and treating all American citizens equally. A vaccine card is about public health, especially since COVID-19 has killed nearly 900,000 Americans. (Those are) two different things,” she said.
Brown said she believes the intention behind Adams’ and Hughes’ tweets was, “to stir outrage or at least fear and anxiety.” The CDC lists African Americans as two-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than whites. Because of this, Brown said having to show proof of vaccination may be a good thing, especially for African-American workers.
“Having to present a vaccine mandate card might make sense to an African American grocery store worker or waiter/waitress or barber/hairstylist,” she said.
According to a CNN article, Washington, D.C. enacted a policy on Jan. 15 requiring those 18 and older to provide proof of vaccination and a photo ID in order to enter restaurants, bars, concerts, gyms and convention centers, among other places. Currently, Kentucky does not require restaurants to ask patrons for their vaccination cards.
Secretary Adams still has control of his official Twitter account, @KYSecState, and another personal account, @olmikester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.