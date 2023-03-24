Taylor HoF Wideshot

Richard Taylor takes the stage at the Kentucky Theatre for his induction into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Thursday night in front of a sizable crowd of literary fans and luminaries at Lexington's Kentucky Theatre, Richard Taylor was honored with an induction into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame, alongside playwrights Suzan-Lori Parks, Marsha Norman and posthumous inductees poets Madison Cawein and Blanche Taylor Dickinson.

The Hall of Fame, hosted by the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, was founded in 2012 as a way for Kentuckians to honor the rich literary tradition of the state and including this year's class has honored 60 Kentuckians who have contributed to "the character and culture of our commonwealth."

Taylor HoF Closeup

Richard Taylor speaks to the audience at his induction ceremony. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
