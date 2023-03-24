Thursday night in front of a sizable crowd of literary fans and luminaries at Lexington's Kentucky Theatre, Richard Taylor was honored with an induction into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame, alongside playwrights Suzan-Lori Parks, Marsha Norman and posthumous inductees poets Madison Cawein and Blanche Taylor Dickinson.
The Hall of Fame, hosted by the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, was founded in 2012 as a way for Kentuckians to honor the rich literary tradition of the state and including this year's class has honored 60 Kentuckians who have contributed to "the character and culture of our commonwealth."
"One word comes to mind in accepting this honor: gratitude," Taylor said in his opening remarks. "Gratitude to the work of other Kentucky writers who have helped shape my own aspirations to write. Gratitude for living in a place so easy to love and write about."
Taylor, who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Louisville, has called Frankfort home for the last several decades. He is best known for his many volumes of poetry. Much of his work has focused on historical figures of Kentucky's past, such as the statesman and abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay, Abraham Lincoln, and naturalist John James Audubon.
Introduced by fellow former Kentucky Poet Laureate Jeff Worley, Taylor was described as someone who "loves to immerse himself in the language. He needs words the way Jackson Pollock needed paint."
He also described Taylor's four-decade habit of keeping a daily journal (he is currently on the 258th volume), full of poems, musings, sketches and watercolor works.
"These journal pages, he told me once in his typically modest way, are 'just a lot of doodling.' Well, folks, these are the most artistic doodles you'll ever see. I suggested his tombstone read 'Here lies the most artful doodler Kentucky has ever known.'"
Describing his poetry, Worley said, "What Taylor revels in is the image. Treats the visible world offers up without our asking. His interplay of image and sound shows us how lovingly deep language can strike. His poems matter."
"Much of what I write is tied to the natural world," Taylor continued, likening his view on writing to the contrasts between the quick-growing, sturdy tulip poplar, and the stark, twisting beauty of the sycamore, which sheds its bark to reveal a bright under layer.
"What about the sycamore is an emblem of good writing?" he asked the audience. "Lacking much practical use for building or as a fuel, it finds a higher calling and duty. If the poplar is an emblem of virtue that never quite fits our own perfect selves, sycamores are trees that ask for some greater aesthetic need.
"In terms of writing, it boils down to aesthetics, and the measure of aesthetics in writing is language and the uses to which it is put. Not just to satisfy our hunger for meaning, but something much greater than basic nouns and verbs. It is a language that heightens and gives us pleasure, and maybe a higher understanding."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.