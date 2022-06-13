Due to expected high temperatures and high electricity demand of consumers, the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) is asking its members’ customers to voluntarily conserve electricity from 3-6 p.m. today.

Hot weather

FPB customers are encouraged to reduce their electricity use to save money now and later. Participation will lower electric use throughout the community and reduce utility energy costs over time. The more people who participate, the bigger the impact on the community. 

Here are some ways that customers can help: 

• Turn your thermostat up 2-3 degrees; or use a fan instead of the A/C. 

• Limit the use of large, heat-producing appliances (dishwasher, dryer, oven, etc.) 

• Close your blinds and drapes to keep the heat out. 

This market-wide capacity advisory alert originated from MISO, a power supplier responsible for operating the power grid across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. 

This is a voluntary action that is triggered to mitigate the effects of tight power supply and transmission during heavy customer usage. Please monitor the FPB website at https://fpb.cc/ or social media for alerts to return to routine operating conditions.

