The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of an emergency lane closure on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County.

right lane closed

Crews are performing joint repair work on the bridge over Benson Creek at mile point 47.2, just before the Graefenburg exit. Work is taking place in the right lane. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

