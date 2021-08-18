One lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed Thursday.

right lane closed

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the right lane between mile marker 55 (near KY 1263 overpass) and mile marker 57 (near KY 2821 overpass) will be closed for ditching work from 6-11 p.m.

Drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone

