In a press conference on the Capitol grounds Wednesday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray announced the establishment of Kentucky Work Zone Safety Week, reminding drivers that “you play a role in work zone safety.”
In 2022, there were 1,074 crashes on Kentucky roads involving work sites and motor vehicles, with 271 injuries and six fatalities.
“Behind every hardhat and vest is a person putting his or her life on the line to make Kentucky a better place for you to live and work,” Gray said before introducing KYTC highway crewman Tyler Bullington of Allen County, who was struck in the back by a driver in the fall of 2020 while working on a mowing crew.
After waving a driver on through the work zone, Bullington “turned to pay attention to the traffic that was coming at me. Next thing I knew I hear a vehicle coming from behind me, and before I could ever move out of the way, he had struck me.
“I have spent countless hours with doctors, physical therapists and chiropractors,” he explained. “And I am still dealing with these issues today. But I was lucky enough to go home that day to my wife and two small kids. In 2015, we had another accident with Titus Morris. He was actually struck and killed by a vehicle.”
Morris, who was a native of Scottsville, was only 34 when he died.
“When you see those three roadwork signs or flashing lights on the roadways, that’s a mother, a father, a brother who wants to see their loved ones come home at the end of the day,” Bullington continued. “That’s the biggest thing — to make it home to our families. We ask for people to slow down, put the phone down, and pay attention to what’s in front of you because that could save a life.”
Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Commander Capt. Paul Blanton further echoed both Gray and Bullington, saying that “all it takes to reduce crashes is to be a concerned and safe driver. Concerned for the well-being of others like Tyler and our other Transportation Cabinet employees and staff that are working daily to upgrade our highways. And being a safe driver means slowing down, increasing your stopping distance, putting your phone down, and showing patience when in a work zone.
“We understand everyone has some place to be, whether you are trying to get to work, take your kids to a ballgame or just traveling on a vacation. But what motorists must understand is that the highway work crews have a place to be as well and that place is at home with their families.”
KSP patrols will increase in all work zone areas across the state along with local law enforcement agencies.
Blanton closed with a further reminder to drivers.
“If you remember anything from today, please remind yourself that the decisions you make behind the wheel can be life changing. Ultimately, how you choose to drive in a work zone can alter your future, and the future of those working in those areas.
“Work zone safety is everyone’s job. It is a team effort, and we are asking you to be a part of this team. April is National Distracted Driving Month, so put the phone down. This is one of the most scenic times in Kentucky. Focus on the drive, and enjoy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.