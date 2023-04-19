KYTC Presser 4-19-23

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray, center, announces the start of "Work Zone Awareness Week" in Kentucky Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

In a press conference on the Capitol grounds Wednesday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray announced the establishment of Kentucky Work Zone Safety Week, reminding drivers that “you play a role in work zone safety.”

Jim Gray

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray (Anna Latek | State Journal)

In 2022, there were 1,074 crashes on Kentucky roads involving work sites and motor vehicles, with 271 injuries and six fatalities. 

Tyler Bullington

KYTC highway crewman Tyler Bullington of Allen County survived being struck by a vehicle in a work zone in 2020. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Blanton and Gray

KSP Public Affairs Commander Capt. Paul Blanton, left, shakes hands with Jim Gray at the KYTC press conference Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

