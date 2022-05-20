Motorists traveling Interstate 64 East in Shelby County can expect a temporary lane change.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises all eastbound traffic will be shifted to the right lane and right shoulder at 7 p.m. Saturday from mile marker 38 at the KY 1790 (Hooper Station Road) overpass to exit 43 for KY 395 (Waddy Road).

interstate 64.jpg

Signs in the area will direct motorists through the construction zone. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during daytime hours.

The work is part of an $8.9 million asphalt resurfacing project that includes shoulder and guardrail repairs on I-64 East and West in Shelby County. The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

