The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has doubled a reward being offered in the battle against thieves who have been stealing copper wire from interstate highway lighting systems.

The offer is now $5,000 for information leading to arrests and prosecution of the thieves, whose crimes have already caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. That cost is ultimately borne by Kentucky taxpayers. The crime also takes a toll on highway safety as major interchanges are left darkened.

KYTC

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription