The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has doubled a reward being offered in the battle against thieves who have been stealing copper wire from interstate highway lighting systems.
The offer is now $5,000 for information leading to arrests and prosecution of the thieves, whose crimes have already caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. That cost is ultimately borne by Kentucky taxpayers. The crime also takes a toll on highway safety as major interchanges are left darkened.
“Stealing copper is a crime that victimizes all Kentucky taxpayers,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Stolen wiring has to be replaced, broken lighting systems have to be repaired, and it’s the taxpayers who are left with the bill.”
The Louisville area has been especially hard hit. Officials in KYTC District 5, which includes Jefferson and Franklin counties, estimate that thieves have stripped light poles and junction boxes of about 94,000 feet of copper wire — nearly 18 miles’ worth. The damage estimate to date is close to $380,000.
Thefts in District 5 have occurred along Interstate 64 between Exit 3 and I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and at eight other interchanges in Louisville: Exits 1 and 3 on I-64; Exits 127, 130, 132, 133 and 134 on I-65; and Exit 4 on I-264. About 500 light poles in the area have been damaged — some more than once.
KYTC is partnering with the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security to spread the word that copper wire theft from highway lights endangers the public and puts motorists at risk. The thieves also run a risk: High voltage in the lines could result in electrocution.
While copper wire theft also occurs on private property, interstate and highway lighting systems are often targets.
“Even if thieves only steal a portion of the wire, we have to replace the entire length of the wire within the conduit run because the wire can’t be reconnected,” said District 5 Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock. “With the public’s help, we can focus transportation funds on needed community projects, prevent future theft and even save a life as the risk of electrocution while stealing is high.”
Kentuckians can contact the following resources:
Report any information about wire thefts at Kentucky interchanges to the KYTC Office of Inspector General (OIG) Office at 502-330-7506. If your information leads to an arrest and conviction, you may be eligible for the reward.
Report active crimes or suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
Report dark intersections to the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at 877-FOR-KYTC.
“Like catalytic converter thefts, stealing copper becomes more common during difficult economic times,” said KYTC Office of Inspector General Director Maryellen Mynear. “We’re asking the public to watch for and report suspicious activity, such as people in unmarked vehicles working near lighting equipment or wire attached to the hitch of a vehicle. This strategy has proven to be successful in the past so we’re asking for the public’s help again to curb this type of crime.”
In 2014, a rash of copper wire thefts occurred along interstates and parkways in central Kentucky. A $2,500 reward was offered by KYTC and Kentucky State Police, prompting an informant to come forward. Two residents of Clark County ultimately were arrested, indicted and pleaded guilty to a combination of misdemeanor and felony theft charges.
Culprits break into lighting systems and junction boxes to pull, cut and strip the wires. They often look to sell the scrap metal to recycling facilities in and out of the state. With damage exceeding $3,000, the thief or thieves could face Class D felony charges, which carry possible prison sentences of five to 10 years. To deter theft, state law requires recycling centers to obtain identification of sellers and a certified statement as to the sources of the scrap metal being sold.
“Thieves are netting only a fraction of what it costs our taxpayers to fix broken infrastructure and to replace wire,” added Mynear. “We’re working with recyclers, local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security to crack down on the illegal sale of stolen wire, and we appreciate the public’s help in preventing these crimes.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.