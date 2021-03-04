For a brief time Wednesday afternoon all three bridges in and out of downtown Frankfort were temporarily closed to motorists courtesy of a runaway marina in the flooded Kentucky River.
Officials worried that the 200-foot marina — which the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet originally believed had broken loose in Herrington Lake but likely originated from an area near where Woodford, Anderson and Mercer counties meet — would collide with the Capital Avenue, West Clinton and Mero Street bridges due to the high river levels.
“We don’t have a definite as to where the marina originated,” KYTC District 5 spokesperson Stephanie Caros told The State Journal Thursday morning.
One possibility is that it broke free from the Cummins Ferry RV Park, Campground + Marina located in Salvisa. The campground did not answer calls or an email request for comment.
The marina was first spotted floating in the Kentucky River near the Tyrone High Bridge shortly after noon. As it wound its way toward Frankfort, local law enforcement reported a piece had broken off behind the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives at around 2:30 p.m.
Six minutes later the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office closed the East-West Connector bridge to vehicular traffic for a short time as the wayward marina went underneath and approached Capitol View Park.
At 2:47 p.m. as it made its way toward the capital city, Frankfort Police cleared pedestrians who were watching and waiting for the marina from the Capital Avenue and Singing bridges. It passed by the Capitol parking garage seven minutes later before making the turn toward downtown Frankfort.
As it floated under the Capital Avenue Bridge and the Singing Bridge a few minutes later, the marina’s metal roof could be heard scrapping the underbelly of the bridges. When the tail end of the 200-foot structure cleared the Singing Bridge a chunk of the roof collapsed into the river.
In preparation for the marina’s arrival, crews with Frankfort Plant Board increased the tension on the electric lines that cross the Kentucky River near the Singing Bridge in order to raise the lines for the marina to fit through that area.
“Crisis averted,” said FPB spokesperson Cathey Lindsey after the marina made it under the Singing Bridge. “If our crews had not wenched up the lines today, the dock would have taken them out.”
Ten minutes later the marina successfully traveled under both the West Clinton and Mero Street bridges and headed toward Jim’s Seafood where numerous spectators had gathered to view it and the flooded lock.
Using a drone, KYTC crews did an initial inspection of the Capital Avenue Bridge prior to reopening the structure to vehicular traffic. The Singing Bridge, which has been closed since December due to a car accident, was inspected Thursday.
Caros said a more in-depth inspection of both bridges will be done once water levels return to normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.