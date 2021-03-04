030521_LooseDock02_hb.jpg

A 200-foot marina, believed to have broken loose from Herrington Lake, scrapes under power lines while floating down the Kentucky River alongside Old Lawrenceburg Road Wednesday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

For a brief time Wednesday afternoon all three bridges in and out of downtown Frankfort were temporarily closed to motorists courtesy of a runaway marina in the flooded Kentucky River.

Officials worried that the 200-foot marina — which the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet originally believed had broken loose in Herrington Lake but likely originated from an area near where Woodford, Anderson and Mercer counties meet — would collide with the Capital Avenue, West Clinton and Mero Street bridges due to the high river levels.

“We don’t have a definite as to where the marina originated,” KYTC District 5 spokesperson Stephanie Caros told The State Journal Thursday morning.

One possibility is that it broke free from the Cummins Ferry RV Park, Campground + Marina located in Salvisa. The campground did not answer calls or an email request for comment.

The marina was first spotted floating in the Kentucky River near the Tyrone High Bridge shortly after noon. As it wound its way toward Frankfort, local law enforcement reported a piece had broken off behind the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives at around 2:30 p.m.

Six minutes later the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office closed the East-West Connector bridge to vehicular traffic for a short time as the wayward marina went underneath and approached Capitol View Park.

At 2:47 p.m. as it made its way toward the capital city, Frankfort Police cleared pedestrians who were watching and waiting for the marina from the Capital Avenue and Singing bridges. It passed by the Capitol parking garage seven minutes later before making the turn toward downtown Frankfort.

As it floated under the Capital Avenue Bridge and the Singing Bridge a few minutes later, the marina’s metal roof could be heard scrapping the underbelly of the bridges. When the tail end of the 200-foot structure cleared the Singing Bridge a chunk of the roof collapsed into the river.

In preparation for the marina’s arrival, crews with Frankfort Plant Board increased the tension on the electric lines that cross the Kentucky River near the Singing Bridge in order to raise the lines for the marina to fit through that area.

“Crisis averted,” said FPB spokesperson Cathey Lindsey after the marina made it under the Singing Bridge. “If our crews had not wenched up the lines today, the dock would have taken them out.”

Ten minutes later the marina successfully traveled under both the West Clinton and Mero Street bridges and headed toward Jim’s Seafood where numerous spectators had gathered to view it and the flooded lock.

Using a drone, KYTC crews did an initial inspection of the Capital Avenue Bridge prior to reopening the structure to vehicular traffic. The Singing Bridge, which has been closed since December due to a car accident, was inspected Thursday.

Caros said a more in-depth inspection of both bridges will be done once water levels return to normal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription