The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is taking the wait out of license renewal.

On Monday, KYTC announced online renewal for both driver’s and motorcycle licenses.

“This is a dramatic step forward for customer convenience – the ability to go online to renew your driving credential and save yourself a trip to a licensing office if you don’t otherwise require in-person service,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “Modernizing state services puts Kentuckians in the driver’s seat to choose how they want to be served and make a better Kentucky.”

Online license renewal is the result of the phased transfer of licensing services to KYTC regional offices from local offices of circuit court clerks, state officials said. All counties are required to have made the transition by June 30, 2022, and 20 — including Franklin — already have done so.

KYTC’s new driver licensing service is being administered through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices across the state. Eighteen offices — including one in Frankfort — are now operating, and more offices are planned.

The online renewal option is for holders of standard-issue or REAL ID licenses whose credentials will expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year - and want to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID). The applicant’s name and address must be the same as what is listed on their current credential.  

Online renewal is available at https://dlrenewal.ky.gov

The online renewal option does not apply to:

  • Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards).
  • Kentuckians upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.
  • Kentuckians upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration.
  • Those needing a license with changed name or address.
  • Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

Applications for a replacement license or a license that reflects a change of name or address must be made in person. That can be done at any Driver Licensing Regional Office.

Initial application for a REAL ID must be made in person and can only be done at a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office due to document verification requirements. Kentucky REAL ID cardholders may renew their REAL ID online when they are due to renew.

