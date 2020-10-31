The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is seeking input from Kentuckians on the state’s public involvement process used to identify and plan for statewide transportation projects.
Comments are welcome from members of the public between now through Dec. 15. A draft of the Public Involvement Process can be found online or on transportation.ky.gov. The public is invited to submit comments through a short confidential survey available on the website.
“The goal of the Public Involvement Process is to give Kentuckians a chance to weigh in on the process used to identify, invite, inform and involve the public in transportation planning,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
“Every road we construct and bridge we build improves the quality of life in communities across the state so getting input from the people we impact is valuable.”
Paper copies of the “Public Involvement Process for Statewide Transportation Planning and Project Delivery: Interested Parties, Public Involvement, and Consultation Process” document is available at the following locations throughout the state by appointment due to COVID-19:
• KYTC Highway District offices
• Area Development District offices
• Metropolitan Planning Organization offices
• KYTC Office Building, 200 Mero St.
For special accommodations, please email kytc.comments@ky.gov or call 502-564-3419.
Any individual, agency, or organization may also provide comments to State Highway Engineer Department of Highways Transportation Cabinet Office Building, 6th Floor 200 Mero St., Frankfort, Kentucky 40622 or by calling 502-564-3730.
