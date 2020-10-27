right lane closed

One lane of Interstate 64 will be closed Wednesday night as crews clean the Kentucky River Bridge drains.

The right lane of I-64 West between mile marker 56 and mile marker 55 will be closed between 6-11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription