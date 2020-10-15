Frankfort will have a say on the future of the Broadway Bridge.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday that it will host a virtual public meeting regarding the future of the bridge that spans the Kentucky River and connects to Taylor Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
“The purpose of the project is to implement a long-term solution to the deteriorating conditions of the Broadway Bridge in downtown Frankfort,” said a KYTC press release.
“The public will be given an overview of the project and an opportunity to provide comments that can be consider during further project development.”
KYTC representatives will answer questions submitted online.
In the summer of 2019, the state, which owns the bridge, and city partnered to pay for a feasibility study that determined the structure — which was built as a railroad bridge in 1893 and later converted to accommodate vehicles has been closed to traffic since 1991 — is in a state of “imminent failure” and has been for a while.
In January, KYTC officials offered ownership of the bridge to the city with the stipulation that the city assume liability but local leaders rejected the proposal. Commissioner Eric Whisman told The State Journal that the state was working on plans to demolish the structure and had $500,000 set aside for the costs.
However, Working Bridges Executive Director Julie Bowers, who was hired by the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation and WalkBike Frankfort to explore ways to save the Broadway Bridge from destruction, told a group of concerned citizens at a community meeting in February that the structure is strong and unique.
She also admittedly added that there are structural and environmental issues, such as chunks of steel under the bridge that are at risk of falling on boaters and flaking lead paint, that need to be addressed immediately.
Working Bridges’ team of engineers would use a technique to “blast” the rust and lead paint off the bridge prior to repairing and restoring the bridge so that it would need minimal maintenance in the future.
“You can save your own damn bridge,” Bowers said, estimating that the cost won’t exceed $2.5 million.
In a social media post on Thursday, the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation suggested that the city include the Broadway Bridge project in the Parcels B and C TIF district with the stipulation that the contractor must apply for matching state and federal funds that would further reduce the cost.
"As times change, so do possibilities ... If the city were to reconsider taking the project on, accepting the $500,000 from KYTC would reduce the cost to $1.9 million," it read. "Because the bridge is included in the TIF District, the remaining cost would be spread out over the 20 year life span of the TIF District. This is very possible."
The feasibility study conducted by KYTC and Palmer Engineering offered a variety of rehabilitation options for the bridge, including a historic pier repair with a concrete path costing $3.9 million; a concrete pier repair with a concrete path at an estimated $2.41 million; a historic pier repair with a wooden path at $3.77 million; and a concrete pier repair with a wooden path at $2.28 million.
To do an entire superstructural removal and build an entirely new pedestrian bridge would cost $600,000 and $1.65 million, respectively, according to the study.
To attend the meeting, you must register online at the project website at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictFive/Pages/Broadway-Bridge-Project.aspx. Anyone requiring assistance with accommodations for attending should contact David Waldner of Palmer Engineering at 859-744-1218 or dwaldner@palmernet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.