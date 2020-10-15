060519_BroadwayBridge03_hb.jpg

Aaron Thomas, with Palmer Engineering, inspects the stone masonry pier under the Broadway Bridge in this State Journal file photo.

Frankfort will have a say on the future of the Broadway Bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday that it will host a virtual public meeting regarding the future of the bridge that spans the Kentucky River and connects to Taylor Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“The purpose of the project is to implement a long-term solution to the deteriorating conditions of the Broadway Bridge in downtown Frankfort,” said a KYTC press release.

“The public will be given an overview of the project and an opportunity to provide comments that can be consider during further project development.”

KYTC representatives will answer questions submitted online.

In the summer of 2019, the state, which owns the bridge, and city partnered to pay for a feasibility study that determined the structure — which was built as a railroad bridge in 1893 and later converted to accommodate vehicles has been closed to traffic since 1991 — is in a state of “imminent failure” and has been for a while.

In January, KYTC officials offered ownership of the bridge to the city with the stipulation that the city assume liability but local leaders rejected the proposal. Commissioner Eric Whisman told The State Journal that the state was working on plans to demolish the structure and had $500,000 set aside for the costs.

However, Working Bridges Executive Director Julie Bowers, who was hired by the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation and WalkBike Frankfort to explore ways to save the Broadway Bridge from destruction, told a group of concerned citizens at a community meeting in February that the structure is strong and unique.

She also admittedly added that there are structural and environmental issues, such as chunks of steel under the bridge that are at risk of falling on boaters and flaking lead paint, that need to be addressed immediately.

Working Bridges’ team of engineers would use a technique to “blast” the rust and lead paint off the bridge prior to repairing and restoring the bridge so that it would need minimal maintenance in the future.

“You can save your own damn bridge,” Bowers said, estimating that the cost won’t exceed $2.5 million.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation suggested that the city include the Broadway Bridge project in the Parcels B and C TIF district with the stipulation that the contractor must apply for matching state and federal funds that would further reduce the cost.

"As times change, so do possibilities ... If the city were to reconsider taking the project on, accepting the $500,000 from KYTC would reduce the cost to $1.9 million," it read. "Because the bridge is included in the TIF District, the remaining cost would be spread out over the 20 year life span of the TIF District. This is very possible."

The feasibility study conducted by KYTC and Palmer Engineering offered a variety of rehabilitation options for the bridge, including a historic pier repair with a concrete path costing $3.9 million; a concrete pier repair with a concrete path at an estimated $2.41 million; a historic pier repair with a wooden path at $3.77 million; and a concrete pier repair with a wooden path at $2.28 million.

To do an entire superstructural removal and build an entirely new pedestrian bridge would cost $600,000 and $1.65 million, respectively, according to the study.

To attend the meeting, you must register online at the project website at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictFive/Pages/Broadway-Bridge-Project.aspx. Anyone requiring assistance with accommodations for attending should contact David Waldner of Palmer Engineering at 859-744-1218 or dwaldner@palmernet.com.

