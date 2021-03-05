Singing Bridge closed

A vehicle crashed through a bridge rail and hit a truss on Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced repair and reinforcement work will begin on the Singing Bridge next week.

The bridge, which spans the Kentucky River, was closed to traffic in late 2020 after it was struck by a vehicle. Contractors will start work to fix both the truss of the bridge and a bridge rail that were affected during the collision.

Once the water level drops, KYTC engineers will also inspect the structure to determine if any additional damage was caused by the loose marina that struck the bridge during this week’s flooding.

In addition to repairs, contractors will perform work to reinforce truss members of the bridge with new steel. Once the reinforcement work is complete, it is anticipated that the weight limit of the bridge will be increased from 3 tons to 9 tons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing of the steel needed for the project may be prolonged.

One sidewalk of the bridge will remain open for pedestrians during the duration of the work.

The contract for this project was awarded in February to Judy C. Harp Co. Inc. in the amount of $144,307.63. Work is anticipated to be finished this summer.

Constructed in 1894, the Singing Bridge is the oldest structure in KYTC’s District 5.

