The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of scheduled lane closures this week on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County.

The right lane will be closed from 6-11 p.m. on Tuesday from mile-marker 55.5 to mile-marker 57. The right lane will again be closed from 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, but this time it will be from mile-marker 54 to mile-marker 56. The locations of the lane closures are between the Frankfort exits of 53 for U.S. 127 and 58 for U.S. 60.

interstate 64.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription