Ladies Night Out will take place 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Holiday Inn Express, 1000 Vandalay Road.

The event includes shopping, drinks, music, food, door prizes, massages, a vacation giveaway and more. 

Admission is free. Register at frankfortladiesnight.eventbrite.com. For more information call 859-537-2969 or email unitedvendorsofamerica@gmail.com.

