road closed
Lafayette Drive will be temporarily closed from 6 to 11 tonight for graffiti removal along various portions of the roadway, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Motorists can detour this area via Tanglewood Drive to reconnect to Shelby Street.

