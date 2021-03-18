042220_LakeviewPark_hb_web-2.jpg

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that the contract approval vote will have to take place at either the court’s following meeting on April 23 or a special meeting called before then. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Per county planning protocol, the Franklin County Fiscal Court will wait one more meeting to vote on a potential contract for a master plan/feasibility study that could lead to a reimagining of Lakeview Park.

Last week, the county’s Park Committee identified its top choice for a firm to complete the master plan. The three-member voting committee, consisting of Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy as well as Judge-Executive Huston Wells, selected Hitchcock Design Group as their preferred choice.

Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt had indicated that the committee aimed to have a contract for the fiscal court to vote on at its next meeting on April 1.

But Wells said that the contract approval will have to take place at either the court’s following meeting on April 23 or a special meeting before then.

County Attorney Rick Sparks alerted the committee of the process earlier this week. Sparks said that before a contract can be approved, the recommendation of the firm must be approved separately by the court.

He added that it should not be considered a “delay” but a normal government process.

“It’s not delayed at all,” Sparks said. “This is the way it ought to be played. The committee has no other function at all but for recommending the candidates … . The next phase is for the court to approve the recommendation, then if they devise a contract the court then approves the contract.”

Hitchcock Design Group is based in Indianapolis, with other offices in Naperville, Illinois, and Austin, Texas. It presented to the Park Committee last week in conjunction with PROS Consulting and Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing. 

If the Park Committee cannot successfully negotiate a contract with Hitchcock to work on the plan, it will then enter into negotiations with QK4, then Brandstetter Carroll if QK4 negotiations fall through.

Lakeview Park is a 132-acre facility located off Steadmantown Lane and U.S. 460, next to Franklin County High School.

