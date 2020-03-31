Editor's note: This article was updated with more information on which lab is processing the pilot site COVID-19 tests at 5:30 p.m. on March 31. This article was updated again with more information on who will qualify for drive-through testing at 5:45 p.m. on March 31.
A Frankfort park will be a pilot site for COVID-19 drive-through testing.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire confirmed to The State Journal on Tuesday that Lakeview Park was chosen for the site.
Quire said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Frankfort Police Department and Kentucky State Police will be handling security and traffic control at the site.
Deputies cruised the site Tuesday afternoon after tents and traffic cones were placed around the park.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he hoped to roll out drive-through testing for COVID-19 across the state soon. He also said Frankfort would serve as the pilot site early this week.
Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, told The State Journal last week that Kentucky Emergency Management is overseeing the event and using FCHD’s drive-through model plan, like with Three for Free events.
During a Three for Free event, people visit the drive-through and bring three canned goods for the food pantry to receive a flu shot. Parker said the event served as a simulation of a mass vaccination event.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the exact date and time the drive-through COVID-19 testing site will open has not been confirmed.
The health department, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said they were unable to confirm any details about the project.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May said he has not received a request from anyone about using city parks as COVID-19 test sites and all questions about drive-through testing should go through the state.
The State Journal submitted questions about the COVID-19 pilot testing site to the governor’s office and Beshear answered a few of those questions during his daily press conference Tuesday.
Beshear said the University of Louisville will be processing the COVID-19 tests at the Frankfort pilot site.
As for who will qualify to receive a drive-through test, Beshear said since there is still a limited testing supply, drive-through testing will be reserved for those who are age 60 and older who have underlying health conditions who are showing symptoms.
First responders showing symptoms or in quarantine will also qualify.
Beshear said more information on drive-through testing would be coming soon.
In his recent press conferences, Beshear said he does not believe in giving false hope, so he is not going to release any information about the site until he knows for sure it is ready to go. He also said an announcement would be made this week.
Design Editor Hannah Brown contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.