As the master plan/feasibility study for a reimagining of Franklin County’s Lakeview Park moved forward, a key part of consulting firm Hitchcock Design Group’s contract negotiations with Franklin County was settled last week: a price tag of $202,000.
The price resulted from a negotiation process between the county’s Park Committee and Hitchcock that took place at the committee's latest meeting. The base price for the firm's work started out at $185,000, but the committee opted for two additional services. Hitchcock was chosen from among seven different groups to conduct the study.
County Attorney Rick Sparks said that the documents detailing the potential agreement between Hitchcock and the county have yet to be finalized and therefore are not yet public record. Sparks said that he is reviewing the contract and that the park committee will need to vote to recommend a finalized contract to the Franklin County Fiscal Court; the court will then either approve or vote the contract down.
The Park Committee’s voting members are Magistrates Scotty Tracy and Michael Mueller and Judge-Executive Huston Wells.
Mueller and Tracy have both been consistent vocal advocates for a large facility for sports and other activities at Lakeview Park.
In comparing this feasibility study/master plan’s cost to that of other communities — and Frankfort, whose ongoing parks master plan came with a price tag of $125,000 — Mueller called it “in line” with the product he expects.
“It is more than I anticipated, but I've never done a 100-plus-acre park plan, and the more I dig into it and look at other park studies across the nation, I see that (the cost) is in line,” Mueller said. “At the end of the day, let's say we spend millions of dollars there — then it's a drop in the hat. You don't want to build a house without a roadmap or a blueprint, so it’s the same principle.”
Wells voted against the final price tag, expressing a preference for the base price of $185,000. The group had initially mulled adding more services to bump up the cost to around $240,000, but instead voted 2-1 to adopt the $202,000 price tag.
Per Mueller, the extra costs came from legal fees of $15,000 in order for a group to develop ideas for helping to fund whatever facility gets recommended and $2,000 for an additional study regarding direct spending that would result from increased tourism in the county.
Wells said that he looked forward to the resulting plan and the public input in particular.
“This is a good company,” Wells said. “The price was higher than I anticipated it being. We settled after much discussion for a price that we hope will give us everything that we need to move forward after the feasibility study is done. I look forward to what the community has to say about what their wants and needs are.”
Mueller emphasized that what drew him to Hitchcock was its propensity to turn plans into action, a rate which the firm said is high.
“We're not wanting a plan that's going to sit on the shelves, and one of the reasons we picked this firm was because they build about 85% of what they design,” Mueller said. “And that's really what kind of swung to them, because we truly want to build them for this community.”
