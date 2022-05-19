On May 12 the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission held a public hearing on whether or not the former Blanton-Crutcher Farm, 690 Duncan Road, should be rezoned from an Agricultural District (AG) to Industrial General District (IG).
After three hours of commentary from county officials and concerned citizens in favor and in opposition of rezoning, the commission tabled any action on the matter until its June meeting.
Since purchasing the 85-acre property in 2019, Winchester-based land developer Ron Tierney has taken several steps to get the land ready for development, much to the disapproval of surrounding property owners and historic preservation groups.
This is the second time the developer has applied for a zone change on this property.
The Planning Commission approved Tierney’s request in February 2020 only for the matter to be voted down by the Franklin County Fiscal Court that June.
Having since reapplied for rezoning, Tierney told the commission during the latest meeting that there have been several companies interested in building facilities on the land. He said interested buyers were looking for properties with large acreage that could have a working facility up and running in a short amount of time.
“They are looking for something much larger,” Tierney told the commission. “They are looking for something that is shovel ready. When they come in they are looking for a property that can be developed and be in within one year. Sometimes they want to be in it in six months.”
Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC) President Terri Bradshaw told the commission that from an economic development perspective, developing the Duncan Road property for industry would bring in jobs.
She said that currently, of the more than 135,000 acres of land in Franklin County, 700 are used for industrial property. Those industries employ around 4,500 people and pay between $6.5 million and $7 million in tax revenue annually.
“Our purpose at KCDC is to ensure that we have adequate infrastructure and buildings to support economic development and this property truly is what we have available,” Bradshaw told the commission. “The economic development agency budget has been cut the last several years. Mr. Tierney is the only person willing to take the risk on this property, to spend the money, to do the work. Then we as a community get to benefit from that through jobs created and tax revenue increases.”
Of the dozen people present to speak on the matter, either in person or via Zoom, eight of them expressed staunch opposition to zone change.
Chris Schimmoeller, president of Envision Franklin County, stated to the board that the change should be denied in part because the land developer had broken several ordinances since buying the property.
“The public must have a reasonable assurance that the applicant is in compliance with all local, state and federal laws and regulations,” Schimmoeller said. “Anyone violating the law should not have an opportunity to be given a public hearing until they have come into compliance with the law. In this case, the applicant has violated numerous laws and regulations.”
She then pointed out to the commission that Tierney had been previously cited for illegal burn piles on the property as we as tearing down a farmhouse on the National Historic Register without a permit.
Schimmoeller also referenced the findings of fact from the Franklin County Fiscal Court that lead that board to vote against the zone change.
She said, “The Fiscal Court found that the zone change would exacerbate storm water problems. Would not protect the area’s cultural, ecological and historic significance. Would not preserve community character and would not preserve existing farms and rural lands outside of existing and planned development areas.”
Shimmoeller noted that nothing had been done to fix any of the issues the pointed out by the Fiscal Court in 2020.
The Planning Commission will issue a decision on the matter at its monthly meeting on June 9 and 5 p.m. If it approves the rezoning request, it will then go to the Fiscal Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.