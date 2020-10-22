Left lane closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a lane closure scheduled on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County tonight.

The left lane between mile marker 49.5 and mile marker 51 will be closed for rail mowing work between 6-11 p.m. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription