There will be a lane closure on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County next week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the left lane between mile marker 48 (near KY 151 interchange) and mile marker 49.5 will be closed for rail mowing work on Monday. Work is set to take place between 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

This work was originally scheduled to take place this week but was postponed due to weather.

The date and duration of the work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in Kentucky. 

