A scheduled closure of one lane of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County will affect drivers Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the left lane of I-64 West will be closed from 6-11 p.m. between mile marker 57.5 and mile marker 55 — between the Frankfort exits of 58 for U.S. 60 and 53 for U.S. 127.

