Lane closures and delays are possible for those traveling Interstate 64 in Franklin County this weekend.
Workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be begin bridge deck overlay on the Kentucky River bridges starting at 7 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday. Motorists will be directed through the work zone via posted signage.
Daily lane closures and delays are also possible at the signal intersections on Georgetown Road from U.S. 60 to KY 1262 Woodlake Road for traffic loop installation. There are no time restrictions on lane closures.