The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced lane closures on two local roads Friday.

Motorists on Versailles Road (U.S. 60) can expect weekday lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday between Jett Boulevard/Chenault Road and Duncan Road at the Interstate 64 interchange. Weekend lane closures are also possible from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Road work

All other times two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained on U.S. 60. The route is being widened for additional left-turn lanes to the I-64 eastbound and westbound on-ramps. Another right-turn lane will also be constructed on the I-64 westbound off-ramp to U.S. 60. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.

On Owenton Road (U.S. 127 North), lane closures and delays are possible just north of Peaks Mill Road to the Franklin-Owen County line. Crews are installing centerline and shoulder rumble strips and roadway striping.

Motorists are advised to heed signage while traveling though the work zone or seek an alternate route.

