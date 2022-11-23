The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a status report on work being done on Interstate 64 in Franklin County.

Transportation Cabinet logo.png

Lane closures and delays are possible as crews switch traffic to the new pavement and bridge section at Exit 48 for KY 151 (Graefenburg Road). The switch will begin on I-64 West at KY 151 with a single lane closure starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, followed by a complete closure of I-64 West at 11 p.m. the same night.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription