right lane closed

Lane closures are expected on the East-West Connector on Friday and Monday.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, daytime lane closures are planned from 9-11 a.m. Friday on the right westbound lane of the connector and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday both westbound lanes will be closed to traffic. A signed detour will direct drivers.

KYTC engineers will be performing load testing operations on the bridge over the Kentucky River at mile marker 1.6. 

The bridge was built in 1979 and at the time was the first and longest of its kind.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.  Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in Kentucky.

