Lane closures are expected on the East-West Connector on Friday and Monday.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, daytime lane closures are planned from 9-11 a.m. Friday on the right westbound lane of the connector and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday both westbound lanes will be closed to traffic. A signed detour will direct drivers.
KYTC engineers will be performing load testing operations on the bridge over the Kentucky River at mile marker 1.6.
The bridge was built in 1979 and at the time was the first and longest of its kind.
The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.