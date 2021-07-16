Drivers can expect daily lane closures on Shadrick Ferry Road (KY 898) from U.S. 127 North to near Miller Lane.

Road work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that crews will be performing base repair in preparation of an asphalt resurfacing project.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

