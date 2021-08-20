The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced two Interstate 64 lane closures for Monday and Tuesday.

right lane closed

The right lane and shoulder of I-64 East at the 51.5 mile marker near the Cardwell Lane overpass will be closed from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for overhead signing work.

The work will begin in the eastbound lane and move to the westbound shoulder once it is complete.

The right shoulder of Interstate 64 West at mile marker 59.4 near the Franklin-Woodford County line will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers should use caution and heed signage while moving through the work zone.

