Motorists traveling on Versailles Road (U.S. 60 East and West) near the Interstate 64 overpass are advised of lane closures next week.

Left lane closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that both the east and westbound left lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews conduct overhead signing work to the I-64 overpass.

Drivers should use caution and heed signage while moving through the work zone.

