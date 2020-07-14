Versailles Road - East-west connector bridge

Motorists who travel the East-West Connector (KY 676) should expect lane closures near the Versailles Road (US 60) intersection as bridge engineers perform a biennial inspection of the bridge over the connector this week.

Approaching the bridge, one lane at a time starting with the eastbound lane, will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, according the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Signs in the area will notify drivers.

