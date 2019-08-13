The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a temporary full lane closure this week on KY 12 (Dry Ridge Road) in Franklin County. KYTC maintenance crews will be repairing a base failure at mile marker 2.9.
KY 12 will be closed in both directions on Thursday from 6 p.m. until midnight. Motorists should detour this area via KY 1570 or Lebanon Road.
The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.