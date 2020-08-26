Left lane closed

Franklin County motorists are advised of a scheduled lane closure on Interstate 64 East this week.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will have crews rail mowing from 6-11 p.m. Thursday. The left lane between mile marker 48 (near KY 151 interchange) and mile marker 50 will be closed.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription