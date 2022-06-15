The left lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed from 6-11 p.m. Thursday.

interstate 64.jpg

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the closure between mile marker 53 and mile marker 55 (near Old Lawrenceburg Road/KY 420 overpass). Crews will be ditching the rock cuts.

Drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone. The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

