Left lane closed

One lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed Thursday night for rail mowing work.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that the left lane of I-64 East between mile marker 49.5 and mile marker 51 will be closed from 6-11 p.m.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription