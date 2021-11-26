Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Kellie Lang will be a familiar name on the polls again this year as she seeks re-election for a second term.
Lang, a Democrat, earned 12,893 votes, or 60% of the total, to defeat Republican Bobby Hall in the 2018 General Election in November.
The PVA is a state office with county jurisdiction, Lang said, adding it is a locally elected office with the responsibility to assess all property that lies within the county at 100% fair market value. This value is defined as the price a property will bring in a voluntary sale between a willing seller and a willing buyer.
The PVA must perform a physical examination of all parcels in the county at least once every four years. The PVA is also responsible for maintaining current and accurate records for all properties in the county. Once the PVA assessments are certified by the Kentucky Department of Revenue, the taxing jurisdictions are required to set their tax rates in order to start collecting property taxes, Lang explained.
In her first term, Lang said her and her office has improved online services, adding new tools to better assist locals and maps have been updated as well.
“We have created letters to send to Franklin County homeowners who will be turning 65 in order to remind them to apply for the Homestead Exemption ($40,500). We have added a camera to one of our office computers in order to have video conferences versus coming into the office. We added a Facebook page as well,” Lang said.
Lang’s staff, which she said as one time were her co-workers, have monthly staff meetings to update each area on what the other is currently working on and the goals for the month.
“Our working closely as a team allows us to better serve the community. In fact, someone recently asked if an employee worked ‘for’ me and I said, no they work ‘with’ me,” she said. “We continue to work with the Department of Revenue in order to continue our education programs and update legislative issues that will have an effect on our citizens. We have recently met with other State Departments in order to share some of our information on other projects that will benefit Franklin County that we can hopefully reveal in the near future.”
Lang said the PVA website is a key to helping property owners, potential Franklin County property owners, realtors, appraisers, attorneys and county and city offices be able to view current property owner information, assessments, sales information, legal description, comps and parcel identification on the website maps.
“Four years ago I ran on the slogan, ‘The Right Experience, The Right Choice.’ I started my career in 1994 in the PVA office and can honestly say I have performed every job duty in the office. Having 27 years of property tax experience, I believe, makes me the most qualified candidate seeking election.
“My extensive property tax experience allowed me to hit the ground running as soon as I was elected three years ago and allows me to continue to use my background to help with property assessment requirements. I have also spoken at many PVA conferences and training workshops, while receiving the highest designation as a CKA (Certified Kentucky Assessor) and a SKA (Senior Kentucky Assessor).
“Most importantly, I believe in being able to communicate with property owners with the ability to explain property tax laws, while listening to their concerns as well,” she said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Lang said her office needed to look for an alternative to their once one-on-one and in-person conferences with property owners.
“After much consideration on how to accommodate the property owner in order to still have a conference, review their documentation, and allow the property owner to review our records, we quickly contacted our website vendor,” Lang said.
By doing so, a variety of forms were made accessible on the PVA website, including property tax review forms, exemption forms, tangible forms and more, allowing owners to enter their information and submit it to the PVA’s office.
“I also made a huge decision to open up my website free of charge. I felt this was only fair to the citizens of Franklin County,” she said. “By opening up the website, it allows everyone to review property records safely versus coming into our office. Due to the positive remarks, I will continue to do so in the future as long as I am able.”
Lang said it has been an honor to serve as PVA for the county, and while her office has made tremendous strides already, she knows there is still work to be done.
“I would love to continue updating property sketches, photos and parcel lines using our new maps. I would also like to reach out to first responders to see how our Eagleview maps would benefit them as well in order to help our community,” she said.
Lang’s office can be reached at 502-875-8780. She can also be reached at kellielang@franklincountypva.com.
