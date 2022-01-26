Democrat Kellie Lang is a shoo-in for Franklin County property valuation administrator (PVA). As of Tuesday's filing deadline, she is unopposed.

Lang was first elected to the position in 2018, but started her career in the PVA office in 1994. She told The State Journal in November her extensive experience working in the PVA office aided her in keeping the office running smoothly, as well as explaining property tax laws, while listening to residents’ concerns.

Kellie Lang

“Four years ago I ran on the slogan, ‘The Right Experience, The Right Choice.’ I started my career in 1994 in the PVA office and can honestly say I have performed every job duty in the office. Having 27 years of property tax experience, I believe, makes me the most qualified candidate seeking election,” she said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Lang and her staff, who she refers to as her co-workers, made multiple forms available for free on the PVA website, including property tax review forms, exemption forms, tangible forms and more, allowing owners to enter their information and submit it to the PVA’s office. She also made sure county residents could speak one-on-one remotely with the office by adding a camera to one of the computers.

“By opening up the website, it allows everyone to review property records safely versus coming into our office. Due to the positive remarks, I will continue to do so in the future as long as I am able,” Lang said.

The deadline to register online to vote in the primary election is 4 p.m. on April 18. Kentuckians can visit the Secretary of State's website to register. 

