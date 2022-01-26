Democrat Kellie Lang is a shoo-in for Franklin County property valuation administrator (PVA). As of Tuesday's filing deadline, she is unopposed.
Lang was first elected to the position in 2018, but started her career in the PVA office in 1994. She told The State Journal in November her extensive experience working in the PVA office aided her in keeping the office running smoothly, as well as explaining property tax laws, while listening to residents’ concerns.
“Four years ago I ran on the slogan, ‘The Right Experience, The Right Choice.’ I started my career in 1994 in the PVA office and can honestly say I have performed every job duty in the office. Having 27 years of property tax experience, I believe, makes me the most qualified candidate seeking election,” she said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Lang and her staff, who she refers to as her co-workers, made multiple forms available for free on the PVA website, including property tax review forms, exemption forms, tangible forms and more, allowing owners to enter their information and submit it to the PVA’s office. She also made sure county residents could speak one-on-one remotely with the office by adding a camera to one of the computers.
“By opening up the website, it allows everyone to review property records safely versus coming into our office. Due to the positive remarks, I will continue to do so in the future as long as I am able,” Lang said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.