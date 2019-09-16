The final South Frankfort Food Share of the season takes place today and those who are interested in seeing the food share happen again next year are being asked to speak up.
The South Frankfort Food Share offers 10 types of locally grown produce on a sliding scale based on income and family size, Lisa Munniksma, the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market, said in a recent column in The State Journal.
“Cooperative food buying allows neighbors to help neighbors purchase fresh, locally grown foods, as each shareholder pays what they can and there’s a place on the sliding scale for all of us,” Munniksma said.
The future of the food share program will be determined over the winter, Munniksma said.
“Our hope is it happens next year,” Munniksma said. “We need to talk to shareholders and see how it went this year and see who’s on board for next year. We’re looking for ways to make it more of a community-driven program.”
Munniksma asks anyone interested in seeing the food share program again to email her at lisa@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org or FranklinCountyFarmersMarket@gmail.com. For updates, visit the South Frankfort Food Share website.