“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” the classic song goes. Many downtown Frankfort businesses would agree — or at least, one of the busiest times of the year.
At Kentucky Knows coffee shop on Broadway, crafter Tony Davis prepped fresh coffee grounds to serve the day’s customers. Davis allows the coffee to sleep in bourbon barrels long enough to absorb the barrel-aged flavors. The store also sells gifts made from barrels, such as lamps, tables and chairs.
“As far as the Christmas and holiday season, we’ve seen an influx of people,” Davis said. “Compared to last year, it’s been great. It seems like the Frankfort community does support us, and then we have people from other states coming in to get coffee for their family.”
As if to prove Davis’s point, Fred Dolt, of Louisville, entered the shop and purchased coffee and bourbon balls as holiday gifts for his Alabama in-laws and his daughter in New York. “It’s fun to come to Frankfort,” he said. “There’s a lot of good stuff going on.”
Some of that good stuff includes the stone, wood and metal work performed by Three Elements Designs, a custom craft shop on St. Clair Mall since 2010.
“We’re a studio more than a store, so our hours vary,” said owner Robert Kirkman. Though most of the work they perform is on commission, they sell smaller gift items at the shop, including leather and wood binders, cutting boards, and pieces made from scraps used to construct the bar at Sig Luscher Brewery.
Kirkman said their most popular item is a line of T-shirts featuring his black “shop cat” Stanley. Spelled SctanLee (but pronounced “Stanley”), the feline’s name is an ode to century-old Stanley hand tools. A Christmas-themed SctanLee Claus shirt has been a big hit this season with customers who love to stop by and visit the cat.
“I should just rent out the cat and it would be a good supplement,” Kirkman chuckled.
A block away at the Broadway Clay pottery shop, a sign advertises: “Paint your own ornament — $5.” Along with selling handcrafted clay mugs and Christmas trees, it’s one of the services offered during the holidays by owner Les Greeman, who has operated the business at this location for nearly 10 years.
“The Candlelight Tour kicks it off with the ‘throw your own paint’ activities,” said resident pottery instructor Anne Elliott. “Then everybody has to come in and pick them up, so that brings them in again and that helps.”
“There’s always been an uptick this time of year,” Greeman said. “But at about 6 p.m. on the 24th, it’s going to die a sudden death and it doesn’t resurrect itself until about March. And it’s not just us, it’s anybody in retail.”
“But for Christmas, we do really well,” Elliott added.
All these holiday shoppers have to eat too. Beth Carter, owner of B’s Bakery on Main Street, is ready for them. Aside from serving shoppers stopping in for a quick treat, B’s also sells gift boxes, cookies and pastries to office workers for their holiday parties.
B’s closes on Christmas Eve, then reopens on Dec. 26. “In January, they diet for two weeks and then they’re back for donuts around the 15th,” Carter laughed.