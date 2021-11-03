Last month was the seventh hottest October on record for Frankfort, according to data released by the National Weather Service in Louisville on Wednesday.

The capital city’s average temperature for the month was 62.3 — 4.7 degrees above normal.

sun

It was a trend witnessed across Kentucky. Louisville also saw a 4.7-degree increase in temperature; Bowling Green was 4.5 degrees higher than normal; and Lexington was 3 degrees warmer.

October was also a bit wetter than average in Frankfort. A total of 4.78 inches of rain fell — 1.14 inches more than normal.

Lexington was the wettest with 6.58 inches of precipitation falling last month — nearly 3 inches above the average of 3.66 inches.

