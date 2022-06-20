Last week’s heatwave was one for the ages. Frankfort set or matched five weather records.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, the capital city tied the record high temperature of 95 on June 14. The original record was set in 1943. Frankfort also smashed the warm minimum temperature record of 72 on June 14 when it recorded 75 last week. The previous record was set in both 2015 and 1954.

June 15 included two record-breaking events. The city tied the record high of 94 set in 1954, but easily broke the warm low temp record of 74 set in 2000 by three degrees.

Three degrees was also the difference in the record warm low temperature set on Thursday. The former record of 71 was set in 2015 and new record is 74.

After cool weekend weather, the NWS expects the heat machine to ramp back up this week with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms midweek. Tuesday’s expected high is 96 and Wednesday’s could break into the triple digits.

Sunny conditions will stick around the rest of the week with a high of 92 Thursday, 95 on Friday and 97 on Saturday.

