Frankfort lost a talented man on April 24, 2020. From electric and plumbing, to tiling and furniture making, Greg Thompson, 54, could do it all.

On Saturday, an open house for one of his last projects — a home at 231 W. Todd St. — took place. In his honor, property owner Jill Robinson, a former Franklin County magistrate, named the home Greg’s Place.

“I worked with Greg for years on houses,” Robinson said. “He did my back porch, built a hutch for me and he did fencing. He redid Virginia’s Place, which was my mother’s house. He made a bed for me that is in one of the rooms. He did the tiling in the kitchen.”

Virginia’s Place is another one of Robinson’s properties that serves as a bed and breakfast, without the breakfast, Robinson said.

Greg’s Place will be a long-term rental that Robinson has already rented out to a young couple in Frankfort. She purchased Greg’s Place, which is across from her house, two and a half years ago after it had gone into foreclosure.

Thompson’s business was called Honey Do’s Done. He operated with only the help of his wife, Tammy, and son, Cody.

“He was real clever,” Robinson said. “With these old houses, it’s not simple. You rip out a wall and find five things that weren’t taken care of. He fixed it all.”

Robinson said Greg’s Place is well over 100 years old. She speculates that it originally served as a boarding house for lawmakers and people who traveled from other counties to Frankfort to work for the week.

She and Thompson identified the original two rooms of the home and the rooms that were added on later.

The foundation of the house had to be rebuilt. While working on the floors they found wooden pegs that had been used as nails.

Robinson said she is getting historic tax rebates for the house, so the home had to be rehabbed to look the way it did originally. Hardwood floors were replaced and the fireplaces were restored, keeping the original molding.  

“The guys got fancy in the living room and put a medallion in the center of the hardwood floor.”

There weren’t any cabinets, not even a sink, in the kitchen when Robinson purchased the property. There are now white shaker cabinets, marble countertops and new appliances.

Tammy Thompson attended the open house so she could see her husband’s finished project. She said it was an honor that Robinson named the house after her husband.

“She (Robinson) sent me a text to let me know she was doing it and I started bawling,” Tammy said. “He enjoyed what he was doing and took pride in what he did.”

Greg's Place open house, July 31, 2021

+9 
+9 
080221_GregsPlace_hb_web-1.jpg
+9 
+9 
080221_GregsPlace_hb_web-2.jpg
+9 
+9 
080221_GregsPlace_hb_web-3.jpg
+9 
+9 
080221_GregsPlace_hb_web-4.jpg
+9 
+9 
080221_GregsPlace_hb_web-5.jpg

 

