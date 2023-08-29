Though no longer in the pandemic stage, health experts believe the coronavirus is something we are going to have to live with for a while.

With more people traveling during the summer as well as gathering indoors during recent heat waves, there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, those who received the vaccine last autumn may notice their protection against the virus is diminishing.

Dr. Stack Final COVID Update

Kentucky Public Health Commission Dr. Steven Stack speaks on the commonwealth's "new normal" as the national COVID-19 emergency ended in this State Journal file photo from May.

