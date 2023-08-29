Though no longer in the pandemic stage, health experts believe the coronavirus is something we are going to have to live with for a while.
With more people traveling during the summer as well as gathering indoors during recent heat waves, there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, those who received the vaccine last autumn may notice their protection against the virus is diminishing.
According to the Franklin County Health Department, the current local coronavirus level is low. However, those with symptoms are encouraged to get tested.
The federal public health emergency for COVID-19 officially ended on May 11. However, the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH) continues to monitor coronavirus data.
The department recommends residents:
• Stay up to date on immunizations.
• Stay home when sick.
• Wash hands often.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Consider wearing a mask if you are at high risk for serious illness.
The latest variant of COVID-19, EG.5 or Eris, accounts for the “vast majority” of the state’s cases, Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious disease expert and associate professor of medicine at the University of Louisville, told journalists last week.
He called the variant “slightly more contagious … but overall not very different from the original Omicron” strain. Like other Omicron strains, EG.5 tends to infect the upper respiratory tract with cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, fever and chills.
The latest COVID-19 booster is currently in development. News reports indicate the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely approve the vaccine in the coming days. However, it won’t be available until late next month or October.
Per KDPH data, 70.1% of Franklin Countians have been vaccinated against COVID-19. It is one of only eight counties in Kentucky with a vaccination rate above 70%.
The Franklin County Health Department website says COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are administered from 8:30-11 a.m. on Fridays by appointment only.
