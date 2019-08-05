The latest proposal from the Frankfort Plant Board to replace an aging water reservoir appears to be dead in the water.
It has been more than a week since FPB directors voted 3-2 to reintroduce a controversial 7-million-gallon reservoir replacement proposal, this time addressing aesthetic issues in the Tanglewood neighborhood. The municipal utility’s board then recommended Frankfort city commissioners call a special meeting and take action in order to replace the almost 140-year-old tank.
But no momentum appears to have resulted from FPB’s urgent push.
In order for a special meeting to be called, either three commissioners or the mayor has to call for one. Neither appears to be in the works.
Mayor Bill May said he would not be the one to initiate the meeting. He said his focus instead will be trying to organize a discussion that brings together himself, City Manager Keith Parker, FPB leadership and Tanglewood representatives to work toward a compromise.
“I’m not calling the special meeting,” May said. “I’ve been trying to get the discussion off the ground … to see if there is a compromise. For me, the most important thing is to get the new reservoir built.”
May said he is hoping to have an informal meeting among the parties scheduled sometime next week.
Some commissioners said they did not even receive a formal proposal of the reintroduced plans. From what they’ve gathered about the proposal, though, commissioners were not in favor of it.
Commissioner John Sower said that a previous commission rejected previous plans for a 7-million-gallon tank, which restricts the action the current commission can take. Either way, from reports he read in The State Journal, Sower said couldn’t support the most recent plan.
“We had a pig in the first (7-million-gallon tank) proposal,” Sower said. “Now, we have a pig with lipstick. That’s a poor proposal.”
Commissioner Scott Tippett also said that he has not personally seen a formal plan. He also said that from what he heard he couldn’t support it.
“It doesn’t address the issues of encroachment or height,” Tippett said. “If it doesn’t address those two issues, it’s not a compromise.”
Tippett said he would be awaiting direction from the mayor, city solicitor and city manager since pending litigation surrounds the subject.
Commissioners Eric Whisman and Katrisha Waldridge did not respond as of press time to a request for comment. A move for a special meeting, though, would require three commissioners consent.
In a formal response to FPB, Parker wrote that the commission would not be the appropriate board to submit plans to. He suggested FPB go through the planning commission first to review the plan for compliance with the Comprehensive Plan. Parker said he, too, would prefer discussions among all parties to reach a compromise.
“I suggest we immediately start meaningful conversations between the city, FPB, Strand (engineers) and (Tanglewood) and develop options to be voted upon by (Tanglewood) and the FPB Board members,” Parker wrote. “If we can find a compromise, it will reduce the chances for prolonged expensive litigation.”
Parker wrote that if that is not amenable for the FPB, it could present its plan to the planning board, which has rejected similar plans.
The controversy over the Tanglewood reservoir project is longstanding and resulted in FPB filing a lawsuit last year against Frankfort’s commission and planning board.
The recent developments began during FPB’s July 16 meeting when board member Stephen Mason made a motion, which failed in a 3-2 vote, to formally offer a 6.5-million-gallon tank option as an alternative to the 7-million-gallon tank that has angered residents of the Tanglewood subdivision and put the municipal utility at odds with the Frankfort City Commission. Mason and Dawn Hale voted in favor of the motion, while Chairwoman Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen, Walt Baldwin and Jeff Bradshaw voted against it.
At the heart of opposition to the 6.5-million-gallon tank plan is about $400,000 that FPB officials have said they would have to pay for design changes.
The FPB members who defeated the measure then returned in a special meeting July 26 to reintroduce plans for a 7-million-gallon tank, this time attempting to address issues of aesthetics and the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The plan succeeded in a 3-2 vote, but the dissenting board members called it an “insult” to the other parties involved.
“We’ve seen this plan — it’s dressed up a little bit — but we’ve seen this plan for the last year,” Mason said. “… I think this is an insult. I think the 6.5 was the way to go because it moved the needle to some sort of conciliatory action.”