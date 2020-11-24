Laurinda Sellers remembers her older sister driving her to school while her father plowed snow from the road.
She remembers walking through the mountains of North Carolina, working on her family farm.
Sellers has a century worth of memories, having celebrates her 100th birthday on Wednesday.
Born in Ashe County, North Carolina, on Nov. 25, 1920, she moved to Frankfort after her son, the late Jim Sellers, had moved here.
“He brought me up here to take care of me,” Mrs. Sellers said.
She has been living at Pleasant Meadow Assisted Living since July.
“Everybody is so nice to me here,” Sellers said, “and they have good food.”
Sellers was one of six children with two older sisters, two younger sisters and one brother.
“Before I left home we worked on a small farm,” she said. “I only had one brother, and us girls had to help with all the farm work.”
Sellers graduated from Jefferson High School, but getting to school wasn’t always easy.
“We’d have a lot of snow,” she said. “I had an older sister going to high school, and she’d drive the car to school. If it was snowing my father would take the horses and an old plow and plow the snow off the roads.
“He’d go in front of her and plow the snow so she could get to school, and he’d do it at night for her to come home. She drove us kids to school.”
After graduation, Sellers moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and she married Rudolph Sellers. They had one child, Jim, and Sellers’ daughter-in-law, Barbara, visits once a week when visits are allowed. She also has three step-grandchildren, Misti Sellers, Jeff Heiser and David Heiser.
After moving to Winston-Salem, Sellers worked at a Hanes factory for about 30 years.
“I sewed up the toes of hose and socks and things,” she said. “Later I was an inspector.”
Sellers enjoys reading and walking.
“It’s about all I’ve done all my life,” she said about walking. “I walked over those mountains.”
These days she walks around the outside of Pleasant Meadow once a day, accompanied by a staff member and using only a cane.
“I think what’s impressive is this is assisted living,” said Vicki Smigel, manager at Pleasant Meadow. “We assist her with showers, but we don’t give her showers.
“She goes for a walk every day. She gets herself up and dressed, and she eats all three meals.
“If we have an activity she comes out, even if she’s not participating, and she never complains.”
She also visits the on-site beauty salon once a week.
“I hate for people to do things for me,” Sellers said. “I don’t ask people for help. Everyone has been good to me.”
That independence may have helped her reach her 100th birthday.
“The good Lord has been good to me,” she said. “I thank the Lord every day that I get out of bed, walk and do for myself.”
And she has advice for people who want to do the same.
“Work hard, eat your vegetables,” Sellers said. “Just keep moving.”
