Joshua Hubbell.jpg

Joshua Hubbell

Friday evening, officers responded to Country Hills Apartments after an off-duty officer heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute in an apartment and a gun discharge inside the apartment, according to a post on Facebook by the Frankfort Police Department.

The FPD Tactical Response and Crisis Negotiations Units responded to the scene and were able to negotiate the male subject out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries to anyone involved.

