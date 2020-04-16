A bill that would give paid sick leave to state employees who donate an organ or bone marrow has been sent to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature or veto.
House Bill 46 would give full-time employees of the commonwealth a paid leave of absence of 240 hours for donating a human organ and 40 hours for donating bone marrow. It passed without a dissenting vote; the Senate passed it Tuesday 34-0.
The bill was sparked by a woman who donated an organ to a complete stranger and was denied paid sick leave, then mounted a campaign to give it to people who do likewise.
Beth Burbridge of Louisville told a House committee that she saw a plea for help from the family of a dying boy who lived in her Louisville neighborhood. Jackson needed a kidney, but it couldn’t come from a family member because his disease was genetic.
When she saw that she was a blood-type match, Burbridge made a hard decision with her family to donate a kidney to a complete stranger. When she asked her employer for time off for the operation and recovery, she was told it would have to come from time she had saved, and the rest would be unpaid.
“I was speechless,” she told the committee. “The surgery was not elective to the young man who was dying.”
So, one Tuesday, she donated a kidney. Thursday, she returned home. On Friday she needed to be off painkillers to make sure she could handle eight hours without medication, because she had to go back to work Monday.
Seeing the difficulties that face living organ donors, she wrote Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, asking for help.
Miller said he got a similar bill passed on the third try in 2016, only to have it vetoed by then-Gov. Matt Bevin, who cited its tax credits for employers. He said he scaled back the plan in light of the state’s fiscal difficulties.
The state also has difficulty finding organ donors. The committee heard that Kentucky had only 72 living organ donors last year, that 928 people in the state are waiting for organs that would be covered by the bill.
Organs from the deceased aren’t enough, said Dr. Tom Wade, medical director of kidney transplants at the University of Kentucky: “It’s very important that we encourage and protect living donors; we owe them our gratitude and whatever protections we can give them.”
