The legislature Tuesday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of House Bill 3, which will allow civil lawsuits against the state to be heard in the area of original jurisdiction rather than in Franklin Circuit Court.

The House voted 71-23 and the Senate 30-7 to override Beshear’s veto.

Previously, all civil actions involving the commonwealth were assigned to the Franklin Circuit Court judges, currently Phillip Shepherd and Thomas Wingate, because Frankfort is the seat of state government.

Under House Bill 3, three new districts will be created across the state in locations based on population and geography. Once a lawsuit is filed, the chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court will randomly select one circuit judge from each of the three newly created districts to form a panel to hear the case. Decisions made by the panel will be made by a concurrent majority and will be appealable.

State Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, who has been a vocal opponent of the bill and spent 6½ minutes arguing against it on the House floor last month, was the only local lawmaker to vote against overriding the governor’s veto.

Rep. Daniel Fister, R-Versailles, and Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, voted to override Beshear’s veto.

